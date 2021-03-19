No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 19, 2021 Slideshows » News

This $2.4M San Antonio home was built by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&M 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Submit to Reddit
Email
In the early 20th century, Carleton Adams was one of the deans of Texas architecture.

In 1932, his firm designed the Spanish Colonial Revival-style Thomas Jefferson High School campus, whose look was so distinct it landed on the cover of Life magazine. He also designed the Texas A&M Memorial Student Center while he was the university's campus architect, as well as the Kerr County Courthouse.

However, Adams' earliest notoriety was earned designing beautiful homes in affluent Alamo City neighborhoods such as Monte Vista. And this three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath Adams creation now on the market for $2.4 million is definitely one of his showstoppers.

Set on the highest point in Terrell Hills, the postcard-worthy pink palace features a graceful spiral staircase with a chandelier in the middle, and its wood paneled sitting room drips old-world elegance. There's even a wine cellar and casita on the grounds.

Let's take a look.  

This home is listed by Amelita Mauze with Kuper Sotheby's International Realty.

All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.
OF 49
PREV NEXT
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
More slideshows
A home for sale in King William has some of the most breathtaking woodwork in San Antonio
San Antonio Current Staff41 images
This beautiful bungalow for sale is located a block from the San Antonio Botanical Garden
San Antonio Current Staff36 images
A 1930s Tudor-style home with 15-foot cathedral ceilings in now for sale near Woodlawn Lake
San Antonio Current Staff44 images
Texas' 15 most unique weekend getaway rentals
San Antonio Current Staff114 images
1/49
Play Slideshow

Tags: San Antonio homes for sale, houses for sale in San Antonio, dream home, $2 million home, million dollar home, historic homes, San Antonio architecture, Texas architecture, Terrell Hills, spiral staircase, beautiful homes, Monte Vista, Jefferson High School, Texas A&M, Carleton Adams, texas architects, Adams&Adams, two-story homes, Kuper Sotheby's, Kerr County Courthouse, Spanish Revival architecture, Spanish Revival homes

Additional News Slideshows

Support Local Journalism

At a time when local-based reporting is critical, support from our readers is essential to our future. If you're able to, please support the San Antonio Current today.

Best Quality Daughter’s ‘Asian-American’ cuisine draws on more than just those two influences
Glitter Political: Council Candidate Teri Castillo believes in the cultural interconnectedness of District 5
Assclown Alert: Squirming on TV with the San Antonio Chamber’s Richard Perez
Director and San Antonio native Paul Briggs on bringing emotion to Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon
Councilman Roberto Treviño discusses his $14 million plan to aid local foodservice workers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 10, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Tussaud’s Waxworks in San Antonio removes Trump figure because people keep punching it Read More

  2. Texas-based hate group source of 80% of all U.S. racist propaganda tracked in 2020 Read More

  3. Indigenous identity at the heart of San Antonio city council race Read More

  4. Paperwork failures worsened Texas blackouts, sparking mid-storm scramble to restore critical fuel supply Read More

  5. 7 San Antonio students honored by Hispanic Heritage Foundation for community leadership Read More

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation