August 14, 2020

This $2.5 Million San Antonio Mansion Is Giving Us Serious Over-the-Top '80s Vibes 

By San Antonio Current Staff
This 8,000-square-foot mansion in Helotes is all about the over-the-top '80s — and we kinda mean that as a compliment.

The place was built in 1981 and sums up that decade's go-big-or-go-home aesthetic in every way imaginable. Remember shoulder pads, high hair and MC Hammer pants? This $2.5 million home is the real-estate equivalent.

Check out the massive faux-skylight over the bronze-tile bedecked kitchen, for example, or the master suite's spa and sunken bathtub worthy of Tony Montana from Scarface. And who doesn't enjoy dining in front of two-story, floor-to-ceiling windows while an icicle chandelier dangles overhead?

Speaking of that chandelier, anyone wanting to get a closer look at it can do so from an overhead walkway that spans the room on the way to a second-story deck. How much more '80s excess can you ask for?

Pull on your legwarmers, strap on your headband and take a tour.

This home is listed by Betty Yenderrozos with Re/Max Signature.

All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.
Tags: 1980s homes, San Antonio homes, San Antonio houses, million dollar homes, dream homes, floor-to-celing windows, Helotes homes, Texas Hill Country homes, spa suite, sunken bathtub, Texas architecture, San Antonio architecture, dream home, Tony Montana, Scarface, mansions for sale, Texas Hill Country architecture



