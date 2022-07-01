This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

The owners of a 9,000-square-foot mansion in Hill Country Village put it on the market for just shy of $6 million last week, making it the priciest residential listing in San Antonio.
While much of the price tag comes down to the size of the six-bedroom, six-and-a-half bath property, its gated six-acre lot and its location in an exclusive neighborhood, we're guessing its timeless elegance also factored in.
The home was constructed in 2017 for its current owners by high-end homebuilder Nic Abbey with interior design by Courtney Balsam, and their intent was to create something that would stand the test of time, its listing agent said.
The home's exquisite millwork and coffered ceilings offer a touch of elegance without being stuffy, and it features an interior flex space with its staircase, which could be used as a home office or mother-in-law suite.
This home is listed by Jason Glast
with Phyllis Browning Co. All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.