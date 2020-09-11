No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

September 11, 2020

This $675,000 Home Is the Artiest, Most-Stylish Property for Sale in Southtown Right Now 

By San Antonio Current Staff
There's no shortage of houses in Southtown with unique artistic flourishes. After all, the south-of-downtown neighborhood is a haven for San Antonio visual artists and creators.

However, we're hard pressed to find another house on the market in the area — or anywhere else in SA — with as many imaginative embellishments as this one.

Those one-of-a-kind touches are apparent from the curb thanks to a pair of bright crimson sculptural pillars that frame the entryway to the $657,000 home. And that's just for starters.

The interior of the four-bedroom property boasts a super-chic open floor plan, complete with a spiral staircase, a loft and a sleek kitchen island in the same eye-popping hue as the outside pillars. Images of vinyl albums adorn some of the floors.

Even the bathrooms are awash in one-of-a-kind touches. Both are decorated with Hawaiian lava rock tile, and a mural of Italian mosaic tile decorates one shower. The other bathroom has a jazzy teardrop-shaped bathtub that provides a pop of — you guessed it — crimson.

This home is listed by Danielle Voigt with Gsar, Llc.

All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.
