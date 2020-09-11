This $675,000 Home Is the Artiest, Most-Stylish Property for Sale in Southtown Right Now 

September 11, 2020
By San Antonio Current Staff
There's no shortage of houses in Southtown with unique artistic flourishes. After all, the south-of-downtown neighborhood is a haven for San Antonio visual artists and creators.
However, we're hard pressed to find another house on the market in the area — or anywhere else in SA — with as many imaginative embellishments as this one.
Those one-of-a-kind touches are apparent from the curb thanks to a pair of bright crimson sculptural pillars that frame the entryway to the $657,000 home. And that's just for starters.
The interior of the four-bedroom property boasts a super-chic open floor plan, complete with a spiral staircase, a loft and a sleek kitchen island in the same eye-popping hue as the outside pillars. Images of vinyl albums adorn some of the floors.
Even the bathrooms are awash in one-of-a-kind touches. Both are decorated with Hawaiian lava rock tile, and a mural of Italian mosaic tile decorates one shower. The other bathroom has a jazzy teardrop-shaped bathtub that provides a pop of — you guessed it — crimson.
This home is listed by Danielle Voigt
with Gsar, Llc. All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.