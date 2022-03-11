Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 11, 2022 Slideshows » Arts

This $7 million San Antonio-area mansion comes with its own backyard lazy river 

By San Antonio Current Staff
A hilltop estate recently listed for sale for just under $7 million in the Central Texas town of Wimberley is equal parts luxury dwelling and water park.

The 9,000-square-foot home's property listing describes it as having a "resort-like pool," which seems like a major undersell of its aquatic amenities. After all, the backyard is equipped with a lazy river, an elaborate rock grotto, a lagoon and a slide — and there are even a few palm trees thrown in for good measure.

The home itself is a sprawling six-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bath affair that includes a second-story deck overlooking the waterworks. Also situated on the 23-acre property are a 2,000-square-foot guest house and a detached seven car-capacity showroom equipped with car lifts, office space, a gym and a massive walk-in wine cooler that can hold up to 1,000 bottles.

This home is listed by Eric Copper with KW-Austin Portfolio RealEstate.

All photos by Realtor.com.
