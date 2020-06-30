Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

June 30, 2020

This Central Texas Lake House for Sale Comes With Its Own Water Park 

By San Antonio Current Staff
No, we can't afford to live here either. But it's hard to deny the sheer over-the-top entertainment value of virtually touring this house located an hour and a half north of San Antonio.

With its multiple tiers and octagonal roofs, it resembles a safari resort tucked into a faraway wilderness. Multiple balconies open up onto a pool with a slide and waterfall, kind of like a small-scale waterpark. Those same balconies also offer a 200-degree view of nearby Lake LBJ, and a short walk takes you to a covered boat dock.

With a $4.5 million price tag, it's hard to imagine how many people could actually afford a place like this. Buy, hey, sometimes it's enlightening to see how the 1% spends their — or should that be our? — cash.

This home is listed by Tammie Bennett with Kuper Sotheby's International Realty.

All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.
Tags: Dream home, mansion, Lake LBJ, lakefront property, water park, water slide, resort home, Texas homes, million dollar homes, texas architecture, Austin home, spiral staircase, pool, lakefront, Kingsland, boat dock, water views, nature views, Texas houses, over the top houses

