This Central Texas Lake House for Sale Comes With Its Own Water Park 

By San Antonio Current Staff
No, we can't afford to live here either. But it's hard to deny the sheer over-the-top entertainment value of virtually touring this house located an hour and a half north of San Antonio.
With its multiple tiers and octagonal roofs, it resembles a safari resort tucked into a faraway wilderness. Multiple balconies open up onto a pool with a slide and waterfall, kind of like a small-scale waterpark. Those same balconies also offer a 200-degree view of nearby Lake LBJ, and a short walk takes you to a covered boat dock.
With a $4.5 million price tag, it's hard to imagine how many people could actually afford a place like this. Buy, hey, sometimes it's enlightening to see how the 1% spends their — or should that be our
? — cash.
