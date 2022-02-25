This hillside mansion in New Braunfels comes with a wine cellar built into a stone bluff 

February 25, 2022
By San Antonio Current Staff
A New Braunfels home built into the side of a hill has hit the market with a $1.9 million price tag.
A homebuilder constructed the three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath property for his own family and added plenty of unusual touches, including a wine cellar built directly into a stone bluff. There's also a stilted balcony-slash-patio overlooking the 14-acre lot and a hot tub built into the rock along a second elevated outdoor area.
Built in 2006, the dwelling also features a barrel ceiling arching over the living area's stylish limestone fireplace as well as a state-of-the-art kitchen.
This home is listed by Teresa Johnson
with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Don Johnson Realtors.
All photos by Realtor.com.