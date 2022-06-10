This historic cottage for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has an attic yoga and meditation space

A 1930 cottage in San Antonio's Monte Vista Historic District recently hit the market, and in addition to its distinctly Old Europe Tudor vibes, it's got an attic space the listing touts as being "perfect" for yoga and daily meditation.
The secluded yoga spot is apparently part of a finished-out attic that includes a cedar walk-in closet with a built-in safe, multiple clothes hanging areas and full-length mirrors as well.
Listed for $650,000, the three-bedroom, two-bath home also includes renovated, open-floor plan kitchen and dining area plus a detached garage built with the same ultra-cute Tudor touches.
This home is listed by Pamela Flather
with Real Estate Advisory Team.
All photos by Realtor.com.