This historic San Antonio home comes with a glass-mosaic ceiling and a bar that looks like a piano

A Spanish-style two-story home recently listed for sale in San Antonio's Monticello Park Historic District may look stately and reserved from outside, but its interior has no shortage of eclectic flash.
Mirrored mosaic work adorns multiple rooms, including the kitchen, where a coat of arms featuring a plumed knight's helmet is embedded above the cooking range. Hand-carved tiles along the backsplash are made to resemble Loteria cards.
The flamboyant touches are courtesy of sellers Roy and Di Galvan, he a retired weather caster and she a longtime communication executive for the city of San Antonio. After retiring from his TV gig, Roy Galvan devoted much of his time to home renovation and creating art featured around the property, the listing agent explained.
The residence's crimson dining room, inspired by the couple's honeymoon in Italy, features an elaborate ceiling mosaic made of red, orange, blue and white glass, along with pillared arches topped with — you guessed it — more mosaics. The chandeliers are original to the house's 1938 vintage, according to the agent.
Meanwhile, the 3,200-square foot home's Art Deco-inspired entertaining area includes a bar top finished to resemble the black and white keys of a piano. The room still has its original terrazzo tile floor, designed by the architect who created the floors at San Antonio's Woodlawn and Alameda theaters, the agent noted.
The home was originally built for the Barshop family, founders of La Quinta Inns, and the Barshops' top hat emblem can still be found imbedded in the floor of the entertaining area.
Everybody's taste? Well, maybe not, but nobody can accuse the Galvans of making timid interior decor choices for the property, which hit the market earlier this month for $750,000.
All photos by Realtor.com.