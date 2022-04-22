Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

April 22, 2022

This historic San Antonio home comes with a glass-mosaic ceiling and a bar that looks like a piano

By San Antonio Current Staff

A Spanish-style two-story home recently listed for sale in San Antonio's Monticello Park Historic District may look stately and reserved from outside, but its interior has no shortage of eclectic flash.

Mirrored mosaic work adorns multiple rooms, including the kitchen, where a coat of arms featuring a plumed knight's helmet is embedded above the cooking range. Hand-carved tiles along the backsplash are made to resemble Loteria cards.

The flamboyant touches are courtesy of sellers Roy and Di Galvan, he a retired weather caster and she a longtime communication executive for the city of San Antonio. After retiring from his TV gig, Roy Galvan devoted much of his time to home renovation and creating art featured around the property, the listing agent explained.

The residence's crimson dining room, inspired by the couple's honeymoon in Italy, features an elaborate ceiling mosaic made of red, orange, blue and white glass, along with pillared arches topped with — you guessed it — more mosaics. The chandeliers are original to the house's 1938 vintage, according to the agent.

Meanwhile, the 3,200-square foot home's Art Deco-inspired entertaining area includes a bar top finished to resemble the black and white keys of a piano. The room still has its original terrazzo tile floor, designed by the architect who created the floors at San Antonio's Woodlawn and Alameda theaters, the agent noted.

The home was originally built for the Barshop family, founders of La Quinta Inns, and the Barshops' top hat emblem can still be found imbedded in the floor of the entertaining area.

Everybody's taste? Well, maybe not, but nobody can accuse the Galvans of making timid interior decor choices for the property, which hit the market earlier this month for $750,000.

This home is listed by Alma Patricia Thomas with Keller Williams Heritage.

All photos by Realtor.com.
Scroll down to view images

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

At a time when local-based reporting is critical, support from our readers is essential to our future. Join the San Antonio Current Press Club for as little as $5 a month

This historic San Antonio home comes with a glass-mosaic ceiling and a bar that looks like a piano
Realtor.com

This historic San Antonio home comes with a glass-mosaic ceiling and a bar that looks like a piano
Realtor.com

This historic San Antonio home comes with a glass-mosaic ceiling and a bar that looks like a piano
Realtor.com

This historic San Antonio home comes with a glass-mosaic ceiling and a bar that looks like a piano
Realtor.com

This historic San Antonio home comes with a glass-mosaic ceiling and a bar that looks like a piano
Realtor.com

This historic San Antonio home comes with a glass-mosaic ceiling and a bar that looks like a piano
Realtor.com

This historic San Antonio home comes with a glass-mosaic ceiling and a bar that looks like a piano
Realtor.com

This historic San Antonio home comes with a glass-mosaic ceiling and a bar that looks like a piano
Realtor.com

This historic San Antonio home comes with a glass-mosaic ceiling and a bar that looks like a piano
Realtor.com

This historic San Antonio home comes with a glass-mosaic ceiling and a bar that looks like a piano
Realtor.com

Tags

Related Slideshows

News

San Antonio's first eco-concsious 'rammed earth' home is now for sale

An eco-conscious residence being billed as the San Antonio area's first modern "rammed earth" home has hit the market with a $435,000…

By San Antonio Current Staff

San Antonio's first eco-concsious 'rammed earth' home is now for sale
44 slides
News

This San Antonio home for sale comes with a $90,000 floor-to-ceiling tequila wall

A San Antonio homebuilder has put his residence on the market for $1.6 million, and in addition to high-end features such as…

By San Antonio Current Staff

This San Antonio home for sale comes with a $90,000 floor-to-ceiling tequila wall
46 slides
News

The "Red House on the River" — a landmark for Guadalupe River tubers — is up for sale

New Braunfels locals and people who float the Guadalupe River know it as the "Red House on the River," a three-story, tomato-red…

By San Antonio Current Staff

The "Red House on the River" —&nbsp;a landmark for Guadalupe River tubers — is up for sale
36 slides
News

A 1916 home with a massive front porch and balcony is for sale in San Antonio's Beacon Hill

A restored, 106-year-old home has hit the market in San Antonio's north-of-downtown Beacon Hill neighborhood, and its front porch and walkout balcony…

By San Antonio Current Staff

A 1916 home with a massive front porch and balcony is for sale in San Antonio's Beacon Hill
46 slides
News

San Antonio Spur Josh Richardson is selling his Miami mansion for $11.5 million

Spurs guard Josh Richardson is looking to pick up $11.5 million for a sprawling mansion he put on the market last week…

By San Antonio Current Staff

San Antonio Spur Josh Richardson looking to sell his Miami mansion for $11.5 million
41 slides
News

This home for sale in San Antonio's King William area has 32-foot-high ceilings and two lofts

While many of the high-end properties in San Antonio's desirable King William area date back to the late 1800s, one has hit…

By San Antonio Current Staff

This home for sale in San Antonio's King William area has 32-foot-high ceilings and two lofts
33 slides
More »

Best of San Antonio

Best of San Antonio

San Antonio Guides

City Guide
City Guide
College Guide
College Guide
Flavor
Flavor
Holiday Guide
Holiday Guide
View More Guides

Digital Issue

April 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us