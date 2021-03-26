No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 26, 2021

This historic San Antonio home comes with a rooftop deck and an awesome view of downtown 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Folks living near downtown want a view of downtown, and this three-story charmer now on the market in the Monte Vista Historic District has got a pretty spectacular one.

From the front, the 1928 property looks like the kind of two-story Spanish revival home common in older neighborhoods north of downtown. But there's actually a third story largely hidden from view that includes a rooftop deck with a breathtaking skyline view. In fact, each of the house's three stories has its own deck hidden from street view.

The property's extensively renovated interior includes shiny hardwood floors, a second-floor sunroom and a sleek kitchen that mixes new elements such as stainless steel appliances with period-appropriate stained glass used in its upper cabinets.

The five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home is on the market for $650,000. Let's take a look.

This home is listed by Nicholas Kjos with Kuper Sotheby's International Realty.

All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.
Tags: San Antonio homes for sale, houses for sale in San Antonio, 1920s homes, view of downtown, downtown living, historic homes, three-story homes, Monte Vista Historic District, San Antonio architecture, Texas architecture, Spanish revival homes, hardwood floors, North of downtown, hundred year old homes, dream home, renovated homes for sale, historic districts, old San Antonio

