This historic San Antonio home comes with a rooftop deck and an awesome view of downtown 

March 26, 2021
Slideshows » News
By San Antonio Current Staff
Folks living near downtown want a view of downtown, and this three-story charmer now on the market in the Monte Vista Historic District has got a pretty spectacular one.
From the front, the 1928 property looks like the kind of two-story Spanish revival home common in older neighborhoods north of downtown. But there's actually a third story largely hidden from view that includes a rooftop deck with a breathtaking skyline view. In fact, each of the house's three stories has its own deck hidden from street view.
The property's extensively renovated interior includes shiny hardwood floors, a second-floor sunroom and a sleek kitchen that mixes new elements such as stainless steel appliances with period-appropriate stained glass used in its upper cabinets.
The five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home is on the market for $650,000. Let's take a look.
This home is listed by Nicholas Kjos
with Kuper Sotheby's International Realty. All photos and listing info via Realtor.com
.