This historic San Antonio home for sale comes with a rare basement, which holds a wine cellar and bar

Basements are a rarity in San Antonio. And homes with basements turned into stylish places to unwind and savor vino are even rarer.
Which is one of the things that makes this Monte Vista manor recently listed for $3.2 million worthy of note.
The 8,200-square-foot property has a rustic stone exterior, a tile roof and the kind of arched doorways popular around the time of its 1930 construction. Vintage architectural details also abound in the four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath home. You know, the kind of stuff that exemplifies the Golden Age of SA residential architecture.
However, the abode's subterranean wine bar may be the thing that most sets it apart from other homes in its historic neighborhood. With a copper sink, industrial wine rack and bar made of a split tree trunk, the hideaway looks like it could be chic SoHo drinking destination. Or maybe even a spot soon to open in Southtown.
This home is listed by Judy J Barnes
with Phyllis Browning Co.
All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.