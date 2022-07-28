This historic Spanish-style home near Woodlawn Lake has a domed mural and a spiral staircase

A 1930 Spanish-style home near Woodlawn Lake has hit the market, and it's loaded with unusual architectural details such as a suspended spiral staircase topped with a dome painted with a mural of knights and horses.
Arched doorways, copious amounts of Mediterranean-style tile and a living area spanned by wooden ceiling beams keep the Old World feel going through the 3,400-square-foot home. A second-floor balcony overlooks the surrounding neighborhood.
The backyard of the four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath property also includes a pool with multiple seating areas plus a pool house room with its own bathroom and glass garage door.
This home is listed by Patrick King
with Keller Williams Legacy.
All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.