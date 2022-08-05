This home for sale has landscape architecture by the president of the San Antonio Botanical Garden

Landscape architect John S. Troy has won multiple awards for his work, and as board president of the San Antonio Botanical Garden, he helped oversee the development of an eight-acre expansion of the facility.
Troy's green thumb is also evident in the beautiful grounds surrounding a striking two-story Victorian home in San Antonio's historic King William neighborhood recently listed for $2 million.
Troy served as the most recent landscape architect for the 1904 property, according to its sale listing. The four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath home is "situated along the King William parade route" just a block from the River Walk, according to the description.
As could be expected, the 2,700-square foot home is encircled by lush greenery, enjoyable from its enormous wraparound balcony or a park bench placed in the front garden.
