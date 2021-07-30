Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

July 30, 2021

This King William home with a basement hideway was built for the founders of Shilo's Delicatessen 

By San Antonio Current Staff
This King William home that recently went on the market for almost $1.2 million was built around 1891 for German immigrants Fritz and Laura Schilo, the founders of iconic downtown eatery Shilo's Delicatessen.

Because it was constructed by Carl Schulze, one of San Antonio's most prominent homebuilders during end of the 19th Century, the two-story, four-bedroom property is often referred to as the Schulze/Schilo house.

Evidence of Schulze's amazing craftsmanship is evident in the coffered ceiling and built-in china cabinet in the dining room of the Queen Anne-style home. Meticulous wood trim also graces pretty much every room.

But, for our money, the property's secret weapon is the swank basement hideaway added by the property's seller. Part party lounge, game room and workout area, it features a semicircular couch, a foosball table and a sweet unicorn tapestry.

We're guessing those aren't part of the deal, but it never hurts to ask.

This home is listed by Julie Hooper with King William Realty.

All photos and listing info via Realtor.com
