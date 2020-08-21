VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

This Mid-Century Home on the Market in San Antonio Is a Space-Age Bachelor Pad 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Mid-century modern style was all about sleek angles, clean lines and split levels. And, baby, this 1950s-chic home in the Terrell Hills neighborhood has got all three in heaping spades.

From the eye-catching angles and geometric garden of the exterior to the inside's open floor plan and vaulted ceilings, the owners of this 3,200-square-foot hepcat masterpiece seem like they've preserved every detail of its original aesthetic. The exposed ceiling beams, art-deco interior brick and living-room bench seating complete the retro-futuristic look.

Sadly, we're guessing the equally mid-century furniture and leather-padded bar don't come with the home's $850,000 price tag. Otherwise, this bad boy would be the perfect Don Draper starter kit.

This home is listed by Raul Resendiz with Phyllis Browning Co.

All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.
