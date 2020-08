This Mid-Century Home on the Market in San Antonio Is a Space-Age Bachelor Pad 

Mid-century modern style was all about sleek angles, clean lines and split levels. And, baby, this 1950s-chic home in the Terrell Hills neighborhood has got all three in heaping spades.From the eye-catching angles and geometric garden of the exterior to the inside's open floor plan and vaulted ceilings, the owners of this 3,200-square-foot hepcat masterpiece seem like they've preserved every detail of its original aesthetic. The exposed ceiling beams, art-deco interior brick and living-room bench seating complete the retro-futuristic look.Sadly, we're guessing the equally mid-century furniture and leather-padded bar don't come with the home's $850,000 price tag. Otherwise, this bad boy would be the perfect Don Draper starter kit.This home is listed by Raul Resendiz with Phyllis Browning Co.