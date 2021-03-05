No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 05, 2021

This North San Antonio home comes with the ultimate outdoor kitchen and a 1,600-bottle wine cellar 

By San Antonio Current Staff
This property, located near far North San Antonio's JW Marriott resort, was customized by a couple for whom entertaining was a top priority. How else do you explain its 1,000-square foot covered deck and a 1,600-bottle wine cellar?

The outdoor entertaining area includes not just air-conditioning and heating and a Sonos surround sound system but an outdoor cooking area with an expansive grill, built in coolers and an ice machine. To be sure, the cooking and dining area is more expansive than many folks' home kitchens.

The wine cellar, converted from a home office, includes a stone wall, hardwood floors and other elegant features that make it feel like part of a European estate.

Ironically, the sellers of this four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath property — now on the market for $769,000 — weren't big home cooks, according to its listing agent. Instead, they'd regularly hire local chefs to whip up a dinner spread when guests came to visit.

This home is listed by Arnold Rodriguez with Premier Properties.

All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.
