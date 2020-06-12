Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

June 12, 2020 Slideshows » News

This Rare Geodesic Dome House for Sale in Northern San Antonio Is Full of Color and Odd Angles 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Submit to Reddit
Email
San Antonio's northern burbs aren't the first places that come to mind when most of us think of artsy, eclectic homes. But this three-bedroom geodesic dome house north of Stone Oak is anything but cookie cutter.

From the open floor plan and sunken living area around a central fireplace to the tile-trimmed spiral staircase and vibrant color on its walls, this house looks a cozy artist's hideaway. Or maybe just a sanctuary for anyone looking to escape the bland and drab. Not to mention, its many odd angles give the feeling of stepping into a colorized M.C. Escher painting.

And if the funky charm of this $349,000 dome home's interior isn't enough, the tree-covered property also holds a detached studio, a greenhouse and covered patio chill-out out area, complete with an outdoor bar.

Let's take a look.

This home is listed by Susana Baird of Timberwood Realty.

All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.
OF 46
PREV NEXT
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
More slideshows
Powerful Signs Carried During San Antonio's Black Lives Matter Protests
San Antonio Current Staff40 images
A Secluded Home for Sale Outside San Antonio Looks Like a Cult Leader's Compound
San Antonio Current Staff50 images
This All-Rock 1936 House for Sale in San Antonio's Deco District Is a Perfect Fixer-Upper
San Antonio Current Staff36 images
25 Adoptable Cats and Dogs Available Right Now in San Antonio
San Antonio Current Staff25 images
1/46
Play Slideshow

Tags: Art house, artist's house, art studio, San Antonio, Texas, San Antonio home, Stone Oak, geodesic, dome house, colorful home, dream home, greenery, trees, greenhouse, outdoor bar, odd houses, eclectic houses, dome home, funny house, funky houses, San Antonio architecture, San Antonio interior design

Additional News Slideshows

Support Local Journalism

At a time when local-based reporting is critical, support from our readers is essential to our future. If you're able to, please support the San Antonio Current today.

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 3, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Owners of Black Swan Yoga Apologize for Resurfaced Blackface Photos Read More

  2. As COVID-19 Rebounds, Bexar County's Nelson Wolff Tells Gov. Abbott to Let Cities Require Masks Read More

  3. City of San Antonio Still Awaiting Ruling on Fate of Fired Shit-Sandwich Cop Matthew Luckhurst Read More

  4. Man Claiming to Be UFC Fighter Wounds Eight People in Shooting at North San Antonio Bar Read More

  5. San Antonio Health Officials Say City Is Seeing Second Wave of COVID-19 Infections Read More

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation