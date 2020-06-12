This Rare Geodesic Dome House for Sale in Northern San Antonio Is Full of Color and Odd Angles 

June 12, 2020
By San Antonio Current Staff
San Antonio's northern burbs aren't the first places that come to mind when most of us think of artsy, eclectic homes. But this three-bedroom geodesic dome house north of Stone Oak is anything but cookie cutter.
From the open floor plan and sunken living area around a central fireplace to the tile-trimmed spiral staircase and vibrant color on its walls, this house looks a cozy artist's hideaway. Or maybe just a sanctuary for anyone looking to escape the bland and drab. Not to mention, its many odd angles give the feeling of stepping into a colorized M.C. Escher painting.
And if the funky charm of this $349,000 dome home's interior isn't enough, the tree-covered property also holds a detached studio, a greenhouse and covered patio chill-out out area, complete with an outdoor bar.
Let's take a look.
This home is listed by Susana Baird
of Timberwood Realty.
All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.