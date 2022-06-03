This San Antonio home for sale was inspired by a Bali island retreat

A North San Antonio home designed by respected Austin architect Don Eckols and modeled after a Balinese retreat has gone on the market for just shy of $1.5 million.
The three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath property is situated on 1.1 acres tucked inside Castle Hills, according to its sale listing. But the photos in its property listing make it resemble a tropical paradise more than a slice of suburbia.
The home's Bali-inspired touches include custom rattan-lined ceilings and solid wood beams through the living areas and lots of dark wood touches throughout. The expansive covered patios situated around a central pool and spa extend that feel to the outdoors.
In addition to an on-site guest house, the property also includes an oversized six-car garage with an air-conditioned workspace — because what island retreat is complete without one?
This home is listed by Matthew Resnick
with Kuper Sotheby's International Realty.
All photos by Realtor.com.