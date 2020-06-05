This Southside San Antonio Home for Sale Is a Solar-Powered Nature Lover's Hideaway 

June 05, 2020
Slideshows » News
By San Antonio Current Staff
When many San Antonians feel the need to surround themselves with open space and greenery, they look for homes in the increasingly crowded Texas Hill Country.
But this house on the market south of Loop 410 suggests that some of us should look in the other direction instead. After all, it would make for a less-contested commute, not to mention a lower mortgage payment for similarly restful natural surroundings.
Oak trees cluster around this 3,000-square foot home nestled in a secluded neighborhood off Interstate 37 — you know, the same kinda gnarled old trees folks are looking for when they plant themselves north of Loop 1604. Two of the home's five bedrooms have their own baths, a cathedral ceiling spans the dining room and there's even a solar array on the roof.
Sure, the exterior looks more cozy than ritzy. But that probably saves it from being another cookie-cutter McMansion with phony Mediterranean flourishes — or another of those limestone-and-metal-roof jobs that's overrunning the Hill Country.
This home is listed by Anna L. Hernandez
of Lifetime Real Estate Services LLC.
All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.