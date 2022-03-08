This Spanish Mission-style mansion for sale in San Antonio comes with themed gardens 

March 08, 2022
By San Antonio Current Staff
A retired San Antonio executive has listed his Terrell Hills mansion, which looks like a sprawling Spanish mission and boasts architectural details imported from Europe, India and other parts of Asia.
Beyond its location in one of San Antonio's most upscale enclaves, the 2014 home boasts "multiple themed gardens," six fireplaces and its own elevator, according to the property listing.
The five-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bath property's opulent design is on display in its master bedroom, where decorative wood beams spiderweb its ceiling. Another room features a deep-blue vaulted ceiling that looks like it belongs in a Renaissance-era chapel.
The listing price for the 8,300-square-foot dwelling? Just under $4 million.
According to property records, the home is owned by Michael and Marlos Gilliam. If that first name sounds familiar, it's because Gilliam spent 31 years as an executive at telecom giant AT&T, joining when it was still Southwestern Bell. In 2005, he became CEO of the nonprofit San Antonio Lighthouse for the Blind, leading it until his retirement last year.
An online bio for the business bigwig from several years ago noted that he and his wife were "building their retirement home in San Antonio." However, that bio didn't mention just how elaborate a project that must have been.
This home is listed by Jason Glast with Phyllis Browning Company
.
All photos by Realtor.com.