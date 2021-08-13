Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

August 13, 2021

This sprawling midcentury San Antonio home started as a one-bedroom hunting cabin 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Sometimes big things start small, and that certainly applies to houses. Case in point: this sprawling 2,900-square-foot midcentury home that recently hit the market in Castle Hills.

The first part of the structure was built in 1951 as a single-bedroom hunting cabin, back when San Antonio's northern 'burbs fell well inside Loop 410, its listing agent said. Over the years, the original owner decided he liked the densely wooded spot so much that he turned the cabin into his home.

After two major additions, the property grew to encompass four bedrooms and three and a half baths, including Saltillo tile throughout and a magnificent fountain out front.

The current owners purchased the property in 2013 and added their own upgrades and stylistic touches including the colorful tile that embellishes the fireplace and other spots around the house.

This home is listed by Carissa Chalker with Keller Williams New Braunfels.

All photos and listing info via Realtor.com
These 10 houses for sale in San Antonio come with over-the-top swimming pools
San Antonio Current Staff151 images
San Antonio painter Yolix Luna is selling this stylish 1960s home — and some of her art is staying
San Antonio Current Staff29 images
San Antonio artist Larry Brooks is selling his colorful home, and it comes with a sky mural
San Antonio Current Staff25 images
Six months after slashing its price by $2.5 million, George Strait's San Antonio house is still for sale
San Antonio Current Staff50 images
Tags: Time capsule homes, San Antonio homes for sale, homes for sale in San Antonio, San Antonio houses for sale, houses for sale in San Antonio, Spanish-style homes, mid-century modern, Castle Hills, North San Antonio 1950s homes, '50s homes, dream home, Saltillo tile, Mexican-style homes, unusual homes, artistic homes, one of a kind homes, dream homes, San Antonio architecture, Texas architecture

