This sprawling midcentury San Antonio home started as a one-bedroom hunting cabin 

August 13, 2021
By San Antonio Current Staff
Sometimes big things start small, and that certainly applies to houses. Case in point: this sprawling 2,900-square-foot midcentury home that recently hit the market in Castle Hills.
The first part of the structure was built in 1951 as a single-bedroom hunting cabin, back when San Antonio's northern 'burbs fell well inside Loop 410, its listing agent said. Over the years, the original owner decided he liked the densely wooded spot so much that he turned the cabin into his home.
After two major additions, the property grew to encompass four bedrooms and three and a half baths, including Saltillo tile throughout and a magnificent fountain out front.
The current owners purchased the property in 2013 and added their own upgrades and stylistic touches including the colorful tile that embellishes the fireplace and other spots around the house.
