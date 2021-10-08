This week in WTF Food News: "Pardon me, do you have any Grey Poupon... Wine?" 

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Kraft Heinz

Forget mustard as a condiment — Heinz is making mustard wine now.

This week’s WTF food news from fancy AF brand Grey Poupon may force some wine lovers to turn up their nose — fanciness be damned.Kraft Heinz mainstay Grey Poupon has flipped the script on its recipe, releasing La Moutarde Vin — literally “the mustard wine.” The 2020 viognier from Napa Valley draws some of its flavor from Dijon mustard, even featuring some mustard seeds in the bottle.According to a press release, the wine is full bodied, with “bright hints of spice and pronounced citrus and floral characteristics, balanced by vibrant acidity.”Kraft Heinz officials say the mustard-infused wine pairs especially well with dishes featuring its Dijon mustard brand, such as Dijon and maple-glazed salmon or a charcuterie board.A mustard-infused wine with crunchy bits in it certainly has us scratching our heads, but there is undoubtedly a market for the WTF-worthy vino. The wine was released Oct. 7 — available in a package deal online with a jar of the mustard — and sold out in one day.