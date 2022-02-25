Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 25, 2022 News » San Antonio News

Three San Antonio political consultants have exited U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar's campaign 

click to enlarge U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar speaks during an appearance in San Antonio. - SANFORD NOWLIN
  • Sanford Nowlin
  • U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar speaks during an appearance in San Antonio.
Difficulties are mounting for U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, in the wake of the January FBI raid on his home and office.

A recent Huff Post report notes that three San Antonio-based consultants on the moderate Democrat's reelection bid have dropped from his campaign. Those exits include data specialist Chris Cantu, digital marketing wonk Andrew Kovach and field organizer Bert Santibañez, the news outlet reported, citing people familiar with the situation.



A spokesperson for Cuellar's campaign told Huff Post the congressman still has a "top-tier team on the ground," though he didn't deny the three departures.

Cuellar, who represents a swath of South Texas stretching from Laredo to San Antonio, faces a primary challenge from progressive Jessica Cisneros, an immigration attorney who came within four points of seizing the district's Democratic nomination in 2020.

This time, Cisneros has picked up high-profile endorsements, including that of U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vermont. What's more, Cuellar's newly redrawn district now includes more of San Antonio, where Cisneros logged a strong performance last cycle.

The FBI raid reportedly stems from a probe into the political influence of the former Soviet Republic of Azerbaijan. While Cuellar has well-documented ties to the oil-rich nation, he's denied any wrongdoing, and it's unclear whether he's a target of the investigation.

