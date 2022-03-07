Tiger's Chinese Cuisine bringing Sichuan soup dumplings to Northwest San Antonio 

click image
-
Facebook / Tiger's Chinese Cuisine
-
Tiger's Chinese Cuisine offers Xiao Long Bao, or steamed soup dumplings.
Houston-based Tiger Noodle House has opened a San Antonio outpost near Clark High School, introducing the city to its steamed soup dumplings and other Chinese favorites.
The new spot, Tiger's Chinese Cuisine, opened at 12730 I-10 West, Suite 312 late last month. Its extensive menu of Sichuan dishes
includes not just dumplings but stir fried noodles, “spicy and numbing” hot pots and other Szechuan province specialties.
The spot’s pièce de résistance
, however, are its Xiao Long Bao. The pillowy, savory dumplings are highly sought-after by Chinese food aficionados, who have only a handful of local spots — Sichuan House and Dashi Sichuan Kitchen + Bar among them — to snag the delicacy.
The Texas-based chain currently operates five other locations around Houston and Katy, according to its website
. Its San Antonio location is open Wednesday through Monday 11 a.m-9:30 p.m.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.