Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 07, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

Tiger's Chinese Cuisine bringing Sichuan soup dumplings to Northwest San Antonio 

By
click image Tiger's Chinese Cuisine offers Xiao Long Bao, or steamed soup dumplings. - FACEBOOK / TIGER'S CHINESE CUISINE
  • Facebook / Tiger's Chinese Cuisine
  • Tiger's Chinese Cuisine offers Xiao Long Bao, or steamed soup dumplings.
Houston-based Tiger Noodle House has opened a San Antonio outpost near Clark High School, introducing the city to its steamed soup dumplings and other Chinese favorites.

The new spot, Tiger's Chinese Cuisine, opened at 12730 I-10 West, Suite 312 late last month. Its extensive menu of Sichuan dishes includes not just dumplings but stir fried noodles, “spicy and numbing” hot pots and other Szechuan province specialties.



The spot’s pièce de résistance, however, are its Xiao Long Bao. The pillowy, savory dumplings are highly sought-after by Chinese food aficionados, who have only a handful of local spots — Sichuan House and Dashi Sichuan Kitchen + Bar among them — to snag the delicacy.

The Texas-based chain currently operates five other locations around Houston and Katy, according to its website. Its San Antonio location is open Wednesday through Monday 11 a.m-9:30 p.m.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Owners of Aztec Theatre, Smoke Skybar to open new spot on the San Antonio Riverwalk Read More

  2. San Antonio's Fletcher's Hamburgers, one of first tenants at Pearl Bottling Department, is closing Read More

  3. San Antonio's Sangria on the Burg debuts spring menu with pork belly bites, brisket egg rolls and more Read More

  4. Rosella Coffee, Cool Crest Miniature Golf: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week Read More

  5. L.A.-based Dave's Hot Chicken will grow Texas footprint with 8 San Antonio-area stores Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 23, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
College Guide
Flavor
Holiday Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation