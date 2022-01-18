Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 18, 2022

Tlahco Mexican Kitchen has opened a second location in San Antonio's Stone Oak area 

Tlahco Mexican Kitchen's popular chicken mole enchiladas will be served at the new location.
  • Tlahco Mexican Kitchen's popular chicken mole enchiladas will be served at the new location.
San Antonio dining spot Tlahco Mexican Kitchen is now serving up interior-Mexican breakfast, lunch and dinner at a second location, this one in San Antonio’s Stone Oak neighborhood.

The new restaurant at 1662 Encino Rio, Suite 100 serves the same enchiladas, tacos, Mexican moles, grill platters and tortilla soup popular at Tlahco's original San Pedro Avenue location. However, the Stone Oak outpost also adds cabrito, cochinita pibil, huitlacoche quesadillas, rib-eye steak and other specialty dishes to the menu — and it boasts a full bar.



The new Tlahco is open Sunday through Friday 7 a.m.-9 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

