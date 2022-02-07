Toby Keith, Lady A, Styx and Ludacris performing at San Antonio Rodeo starting this week 

click to enlarge
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo
A total of 19 acts such as Toby Kieth, Tim McGraw, and Lady A are all set to preform at this years San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.
After a scaled-down event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo is back in full swing, featuring a diverse musical lineup including Toby Keith, Lady A, Ludacris and Styx.
The festivities will kick off with Keith performing Thursday night at the AT&T Center, followed by 18 other artists over a two-week stretch. Tickets for each concert can be purchased at ticketmaster.com
Here's the whole lineup:
- Toby Keith — Thursday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.
- Midland — Friday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.
- Riley Green — Saturday, Feb. 12 at 1 p.m.
- Little Texas — Saturday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m.
- Wade Bowen — Sunday, Feb. 13 at 1 p.m.
- Tanya Tucker — Sunday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.
- Lady A — Monday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.
- Brad Paisley — Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.
- Sam Hunt — Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.
- Ludacris — Thursday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.
- Night Ranger — Friday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.
- Tim McGraw — Saturday, Feb. 19 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- Mickey Guyton — Sunday, Feb. 20 at 1 p.m.
- Ramon Ayala y sus Bravos del Norte — Sunday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.
- Little Big Town — Monday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.
- 3 Doors Down — Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.
- Brett Young — Thursday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.
- Styx — Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.
- Jimmie Allen — Saturday, Feb. 26 at 1 p.m.
- Ryan Bingham — Saturday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.
Live music is only part of the two-week-long San Antonio Rodeo and Stock Show. The fairgrounds open on Thursday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m., and general admission tickets
are available online or in person.
Tickets run $5 for children 3-12 years old and seniors 65 or older. Tickets for adults between 13 and 64 years old are $10. A complete guide to other stock show activities is available online
