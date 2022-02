Toby Keith, Lady A, Styx and Ludacris performing at San Antonio Rodeo starting this week 

click to enlarge San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

A total of 19 acts such as Toby Kieth, Tim McGraw, and Lady A are all set to preform at this years San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.

After a scaled-down event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo is back in full swing, featuring a diverse musical lineup including Toby Keith, Lady A, Ludacris and Styx.The festivities will kick off with Keith performing Thursday night at the AT&T Center, followed by 18 other artists over a two-week stretch. Tickets for each concert can be purchased at ticketmaster.com , and prices range from $29 to more than $400 for prime seats.Here's the whole lineup:Live music is only part of the two-week-long San Antonio Rodeo and Stock Show. The fairgrounds open on Thursday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m., and general admission tickets are available online or in person.Tickets run $5 for children 3-12 years old and seniors 65 or older. Tickets for adults between 13 and 64 years old are $10. A complete guide to other stock show activities is available online