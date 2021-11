Topo Chico Hard Seltzer will soon be available in San Antonio in glass bottles 

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Topo Chico

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer's Strawberry Guava flavor will soon appear on Texas shelves in the iconic, 12-oz glass bottles synonymous with the brand.

Fans of super-bubbly Mexican mineral water Topo Chico’s hard seltzers will soon be able to get their fix in the brand’s iconic glass bottles.Starting Monday, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer's most popular flavor, Strawberry Guava, will be available in 12-ounce clear bottles in seven states, including Texas. The glass bottles have become virtually synonymous with the brand.Available in single-flavor 12-packs, the Strawberry Guava drinks weighs in at 4.7% ABV. While the glass bottles are a holiday-season launch, they will be sold in key markets year-round, alongside a four-flavor variety pack, which features slim cans of the brand's Strawberry Guava, Tangy Lemon Lime, Exotic Pineapple and Tropical Mango hard seltzer flavors.The glass bottle launch represents the first time Molson Coors — producer and distributor of the Topo Chico hard seltzers — is producing the boozy, bubbly drinks in-house at its Fort Worth facility.