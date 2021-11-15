Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 15, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer will soon be available in San Antonio in glass bottles 

By
click to enlarge Topo Chico Hard Seltzer's Strawberry Guava flavor will soon appear on Texas shelves in the iconic, 12-oz glass bottles synonymous with the brand. - PHOTO COURTESY TOPO CHICO
  • Photo Courtesy Topo Chico
  • Topo Chico Hard Seltzer's Strawberry Guava flavor will soon appear on Texas shelves in the iconic, 12-oz glass bottles synonymous with the brand.
Fans of super-bubbly Mexican mineral water Topo Chico’s hard seltzers will soon be able to get their fix in the brand’s iconic glass bottles.

Starting Monday, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer's most popular flavor, Strawberry Guava, will be available in 12-ounce clear bottles in seven states, including Texas. The glass bottles have become virtually synonymous with the brand.



Available in single-flavor 12-packs, the Strawberry Guava drinks weighs in at 4.7% ABV. While the glass bottles are a holiday-season launch, they will be sold in key markets year-round, alongside a four-flavor variety pack, which features slim cans of the brand's Strawberry Guava, Tangy Lemon Lime, Exotic Pineapple and Tropical Mango hard seltzer flavors.

The glass bottle launch represents the first time Molson Coors — producer and distributor of the Topo Chico hard seltzers — is producing the boozy, bubbly drinks in-house at its Fort Worth facility.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio's Hotel Emma to hold fancy AF Le Grande Champagne Dinner next week Read More

  2. San Antonio reverend giving away 300 turkeys in honor of late mother Verna Mae 'Mama' Boone Read More

  3. Doughboy will give away 150 free lunch pizzas at San Antonio’s El Camino food truck park on Friday Read More

  4. Shark Tank alum Jackson’s brings line of sweet potato-based snacks to San Antonio Read More

  5. Traveling Wizard's Ball, La Segunda Bartique: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 3, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation