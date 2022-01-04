Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Topo Chico’s new Ranch Water Hard Seltzer now available in San Antonio 

click to enlarge Topo Chico has launched a new hard seltzer flavor: lime-forward Ranch Water. - PHOTO COURTESY TOPO CHICO
San Antonio favorite Topo Chico is kicking off 2022 with the release of a new hard seltzer flavor: lime-forward Ranch Water.

Folks have been using Topo Chico to add fizz to Ranch Water — a simple summertime cocktail consisting of lime, tequila and sparkling water — for ages. Now, the bubbly brand’s readymade version is available in nine states, including Texas.



To develop the flavor, Topo Chico worked with bartenders in Austin to ensure that the hard seltzer’s flavor profile matched that of the real deal.

“It was extremely important to us that we delivered an authentic expression of the classic ranch water cocktail,” Jamie Widerman, vice president of innovation at Topo Chico distributor Molson Coors, said in a release. “We worked together with bartenders to hone in on the perfect quality tequila flavor, fresh, juicy lime and a smooth, clean finish.”

Topo Chico’s Ranch Water Hard Seltzer is available in 12-packs of 12-ounce slim cans, each can weighing in at 4.7% ABV.

