Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 08, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

Torchy's Tacos will open sixth San Antonio-area store in New Braunfels this fall 

By
click image Torchy’s Tacos will bring its its self-proclaimed “Damn Good” Tex-Mex to New Braunfels this fall. - INSTAGRAM / TORCHYSTACOS
  • Instagram / torchystacos
  • Torchy’s Tacos will bring its its self-proclaimed “Damn Good” Tex-Mex to New Braunfels this fall.
Austin-based Torchy’s Tacos is again expanding its SA-area footprint, bringing its self-proclaimed “Damn Good” Tex-Mex to New Braunfels, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing.

Notice of the new project was filed Monday, March 7 with the state, however work on the 4,000 square-foot store isn’t set to begin until August 1. The filing lists a likely completion date of October 31.



The new restaurant will be located at 229 FM 306 in New Braunfels.

Since launching in 2006 as an Austin food truck, the taco peddler has grown into a “craft casual” brand that boasts more than 90 locations across 11 states. In late 2020, the company sold a $400 million stake to fund an aggressive expansion into as many as 10 more states by 2024.

Those looking to get a taste of Torchy's hipster-approved fare earlier than October can do so at its five other SA locations: 999 E. Basse Road, 18210 Sonterra Place, 17627 La Cantera Parkway, 8435 Wurzbach Road and 11654 Bandera Road.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.
  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Popular Kyle barbecue mainstay Milt's Pit BBQ relocating to Northeast San Antonio Read More

  2. Tiger's Chinese Cuisine bringing Sichuan soup dumplings to Northwest San Antonio Read More

  3. San Antonio’s Trilogy Burger Bistro closes after two years in business Read More

  4. Bruno's Dive Bar, longtime hangout in San Antonio's Southtown, unveils mural honoring its founders Read More

  5. San Antonio's brunch-focused Box Street All Day will begin serving dinner one day a week Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 23, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
College Guide
Flavor
Holiday Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation