Torchy's Tacos will open sixth San Antonio-area store in New Braunfels this fall 

Torchy’s Tacos will bring its its self-proclaimed “Damn Good” Tex-Mex to New Braunfels this fall.
Austin-based Torchy’s Tacos is again expanding its SA-area footprint, bringing its self-proclaimed “Damn Good” Tex-Mex to New Braunfels, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing.
Notice of the new project was filed Monday, March 7 with the state, however work on the 4,000 square-foot store isn’t set to begin until August 1. The filing lists a likely completion date of October 31.
The new restaurant will be located at 229 FM 306 in New Braunfels.
Since launching in 2006 as an Austin food truck, the taco peddler has grown into a “craft casual” brand that boasts more than 90 locations across 11 states. In late 2020, the company sold a $400 million stake
to fund an aggressive expansion into as many as 10 more states by 2024.
Those looking to get a taste of Torchy's hipster-approved fare earlier than October can do so at its five other SA locations: 999 E. Basse Road, 18210 Sonterra Place, 17627 La Cantera Parkway, 8435 Wurzbach Road and 11654 Bandera Road.
