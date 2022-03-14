Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 14, 2022

Touring ballet troupe RBT brings Swan Lake to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre Thursday 

The troupe is touring the U.S. with a production of the ballet Swan Lake.
  • The troupe is touring the U.S. with a production of the ballet Swan Lake.
Ballet troupe RBT is welcoming the spring with a classic coming-of-age love story.

The U.S.-owned troupe will present a retouched version of the iconic St. Petersburg version of the ballet Swan Lake, choreographed by Nadezhda Kalinina.



The fairytale ballet showcases the now legendary trickery of the evil wizard Rothbart, who turns the princess Odette and her friends into swans and tricks Prince Siegfried into picking the wrong bride.

RBT's production features a multinational cast with SFX makeup by Irina Strukova, along with hand-painted sets and over 150 hand-sewn costumes created by designer Sergei Novikov.

$49.50-$89.50, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com.

