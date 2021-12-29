Touring production of Broadway hit Hamilton returns to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre in January 

click to enlarge
-
Joan Marcus
-
Hamilton will run at the Majestic Theatre from Jan. 5-16.
The Tony Award-winning musical about the life of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton is a groundbreaking stage production with music and lyrics by superstar Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Hamilton
, which casts actors of color to portray white historical figures, has been on countless tours following its 2015 Broadway premiere and has since become an international phenomenon.
It’s probably also made U.S. history teachers nationwide think to themselves, “Is this all I needed to do to get these kids to listen to a lesson on the Battle of Yorktown?”
When Hamilton
last made a stop at the Majestic Theatre two years ago, the Current called it
“the strongest musical to tour to San Antonio in years” and “an impressive achievement, propelled by Miranda’s innovative lyrics and score, which combine rap, pop and ‘traditional’ Broadway show tunes into a stunning whole.”
If you haven’t gotten the opportunity to see Hamilton on stage yet, a recording of the live production was made available on Disney+ in July 2020. Take a peek at that first and see if songs about presidential administrations and centralizing national credit are up your alley before you join the Revolution.
$49-$1,035, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday January 5-16 (see website for additional showtimes), Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
