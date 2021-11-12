Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 12, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Traveling Wizard's Ball, La Segunda Bartique: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week 

San Antonio's Traveling Wizard's Ball bar crawl is back on Thursday, Nov. 18. It just won't be able to brand itself as a Harry Potter-themed event.
  • Warner Bros. Pictures
  • San Antonio's Traveling Wizard's Ball bar crawl is back on Thursday, Nov. 18. It just won't be able to brand itself as a Harry Potter-themed event.
Most of the Current's most-read food stories of the week centered around new openings or at least restaurants that are coming soon. Among those are vintage shopping-and-bar mashup La Segunda Bartique, Austin based burger empire P. Terry's and conveyor-belt sushi spot Kura.

We also learned that a local bar group was served with a cease-and-desist letter for planning to serve Harry Potter-themed cocktails on a bar crawl. We also were able to cheer for two San Antonio high school students who won cash for college in a statewide culinary competition.



Read on for those stories and more.
