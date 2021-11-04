Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 04, 2021

Trinity University Press releases coloring book featuring badass women of Texas and Mexico 

By
click image Trinity University Press on Tuesday released a coloring book full of portraits of Revolutionary Women of Texas and Mexico. - INSTAGRAM / TUPRESS
  • Instagram / tupress
  • Trinity University Press on Tuesday released a coloring book full of portraits of Revolutionary Women of Texas and Mexico.
On Tuesday, San Antonio's Trinity University Press released the coloring book Revolutionary Women of Texas and Mexico, which is full of portraits of ass-kicking female role models.

And it’s already sold out.



Inspired by the book by the same title, the collection features 24 portraits of some of the most inspirational women in Texas' and Mexico's history. They include soldaderas, saints and rebels such as novelist Sandra Cisneros, religious liberty advocate María Concepción Acevedo de la Llata and diplomat Jane McManus Storm Cazneau.

Illustrations by local artists Kathy and Lionel Sosa accompany brief biographies discussing the work and life of each woman.

Though the book sold out within a day, it’s now in a second printing and should be back on shelves in coming weeks. Copies will be available through the Trinity University Press website, Amazon and retail spots including Feliz Modern and Barnes & Noble.

