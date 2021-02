Twitter users react to San Antonio's biggest snowstorm in 36 years

San Antonio just got the most snow it's seen since 1985, and between the icy roads, surprisingly deep snowdrifts and rolling blackouts, this winter weather isn't fucking around. If there's anything we know, though, it's that not even frozen fingers will stop San Antonians from tweeting through it. Here's how locals are reacting to the wintry weather.