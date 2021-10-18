Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 18, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Two San Antonio barbecue spots make Texas Monthly’s '50 Best BBQ Joints' list 

click image Pinkerton’s Barbecue and 2M Smokehouse made Texas Monthly's 2021 50 Best BBQ Joints list. - INSTAGRAM / PINKERTONSBBQ
  • Pinkerton’s Barbecue and 2M Smokehouse made Texas Monthly's 2021 50 Best BBQ Joints list.
Texas Monthly, the self-proclaimed National Magazine of Texas, recognized San Antonio’s Pinkerton’s Barbecue and 2M Smokehouse on its 2021 50 Best BBQ Joints list.

The magazine sent 35 food writers to 411 barbecue spots this spring and summer, traversing thousands of miles across the Lone Star State to compile the list. Barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn and food writer Patricia Sharpe were then tasked with revisiting the most promising eateries to determine the top ten.



Neither Pinkerton’s Barbecue nor 2M Smokehouse fell within the top ten spots, but both eateries were lauded for smoked offerings such as “decadently glazed ‘candy paint’ pork ribs” at Pinkerton’s and “brisket with a spicy bark and a fine balance of smoky and beefy flavor” from 2M.

While Pinkerton’s delighted the diners with its atmosphere — “the hunting lodge–like dining room, replete with a full bar, and the festive outdoor eating area made the whole experience feel like a party you don’t want to end” — the writers noted 2M pitmaster Esaul Ramos’ distinctive side orders such as pickled nopales, mac and cheese with chicharrones and Mexican street corn.

Pinkerton’s is open Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 2M Smokehouse is open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or sold out.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

