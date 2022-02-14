Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 14, 2022

Two San Antonio breweries win medals at inaugural Texas Craft Brewers Cup 

Alamo Beer Co.'s Amber Lager being poured at the downtown-area beer hall.
  • Alamo Beer Co.’s Amber Lager being poured at the downtown-area beer hall.
Alamo Beer Co. and Freetail Brewing made San Antonio proud at the inaugural Texas Craft Brewers Cup this weekend, each bringing home a pair of medals in four separate categories.

Freetail’s La Muerta Imperial Stout brought home the gold in the Smoke & Chili Beer category — contending with other brews that have been imbued with smoky flavors — and its Conserveza Blonde Ale placed third in the Golden, Blonde & Light Ales division.



Freetail's Conserveza Blonde Ale.
  • Freetail’s Conserveza Blonde Ale.
Alamo Beer Co.’s Small Batch Series #1 Barrel Aged Sour snagged the silver medal in the Wood & Barrel-Aged Sour category, white its Amber Lager placed third in its respective category: Amber & Dark Beers.

The Texas Craft Brewers Cup is organized by the Texas Craft Brewers Guild, an organization that promotes and advocates for the Texas craft beer industry.

The first installment of the competition judged 755 Texas craft beers over the last weekend in January. The 81 medal-winning brews, along with two Brewery of the Year winners, were revealed in a closing ceremony at the Guild’s Annual Meeting in Austin on Saturday.

