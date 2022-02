Two San Antonio eateries appear on award-winning PBS series Samantha Brown’s Places to Love 

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy PBS

Sarah Brown gets a taste of the authentic Mexican carnitas at Carnitas Lonja.

Nationally lauded San Antonio eateries Carnitas Lonja and Pharm Table will feel the glow of the TV spotlight once again. This time on a Saturday, Feb. 19 episode of Emmy Award-winning PBS seriesThe episode follows travel host Brown as she kayaks the San Antonio River, treks through Mission San José and visits Bracken Cave between bites from the two local spots.At Carnitas Lonja, Brown gets a taste of the authentic Mexican carnitas that landed the Southside spot on multiple best-of lists since its 2017 inception. She closes her trip by joining chef Elizabeth Johnson for veggie-forward vittles at Pharm Table.Brown, a Dallas native, made name for herself hosting globetrotting shows for PBS and the Travel Channel. The SA-centric episode ofwill air on this Saturday on PBS Saturday at 2 p.m.