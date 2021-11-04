Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 04, 2021

Two San Antonio high schoolers among five winners in statewide culinary competition 

By
click to enlarge San Antonio high schoolers Jonathan Alvarez (L) and George Ramos won the eighth annual Culinary Arts Career Conference - PHOTO COURTESY CULINARY ARTS CAREER CONFERENCE
  • Photo Courtesy Culinary Arts Career Conference
  • San Antonio high schoolers Jonathan Alvarez (L) and George Ramos won the eighth annual Culinary Arts Career Conference
A pair of Alamo City high school students were among the five winners in the Texas Food & Wine Alliance's Culinary Arts Career Conference contest. Each snagged a $3,000 scholarship to the esteemed Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts.

George Ramos and Jonathan Alvarez, students at Legacy of Educational Excellence (LEE) High School, bested 850 other students last month in the contest's eighth annual installment. Ramos won the Western Omelet category, while Alvarez prevailed in the Knife Skills category.



“We were overwhelmed by the level of talent these high school students demonstrated,” Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts Austin campus President Marcus McMellon said in a release. “We were thrilled to see the number of students interested in this competition and how they used their creativity to bring their culinary skills to light.”

The Texas Food & Wine Alliance's conference introduced the students to more than a dozen Lone Star State entrepreneurs, businesses, chefs, artisan producers, food writers and other culinary professionals, offering a glimpse of the diverse culinary careers available after graduation. 

The Texas Food & Wine Alliance is a nonprofit that provides education, support and innovation in the culinary community.

