Two San Antonio spots land on Yelp's ranking of Texas' 10 best places for tamales 

Del Rio Tortilla Factory ranked ninth in Yelp's new tamale-centric ranking.
The words "tamales" and "holidays" are nearly synonymous in San Antonio. After all, who doesn't enjoy unwrapping a savory, masa-encased package of goodness almost as much as unwrapping a Christmas present?
Turns out, more than 1,500 Texas businesses turn up on Yelp when someone searches for the word “tamales,” and the review site used its data to narrow those listings down to the 25 best-rated
in the state.
Two Alamo City spots landed squarely within its top 10. Southside tiendas
B & B Tamales and Del Rio Tortilla Factory earned spots No. 5 and No. 9, respectively.
Tommy Tamale Market & Cafe in the Dallas suburb of Grapevine, north topped the list, while McAllen mainstay Delia’s — which last year opened an SA location
— followed in second place.
To make the list, Yelp identified tamal businesses in its restaurant and food categories, then ranked them using factors including both their overall ratings and their total review volumes.
For a collection of essential spots to snag holiday tamales — including both B & B and Del Rio Tortilla Factory — check out the Current
's recent slideshow
on the tasty subject.
