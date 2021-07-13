UFC warns its athletes of Texas' stringent anti-marijuana testing rules ahead of Houston event 

In advance of the UFC 265 event in Houston this summer, combatants in the mixed martial arts championship received a memo warning them that the Lone Star State's stringent anti-pot rules could result in them being stripped of potential wins, the MMA Junkie blog reports.The UFC’s anti-doping partner, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, no longer punishes fighters if marijuana use shows up on drug tests, according to the story. However, that's not true for the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, which will also oversee the championship.
