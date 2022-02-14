Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 14, 2022

Upcoming El Honky Tonk will bring an "Urban Cowboy vibe" to downtown San Antonio 

By
click image John Travolta in Urban Cowboy . - PARAMOUNT PICTURES
  • Paramount Pictures
  • John Travolta in Urban Cowboy .
San Antonio's center city will soon be host El Honky Tonk, a new country bar with an Urban Cowboy flair, MySA reports.

The nightspot will hold a soft opening Friday, Feb. 25 and Saturday, Feb. 26. Located at 316 N. Flores St., the venue will spin tunes from country legends including Johnny Cash, Conway Twitty and Waylon Jennings, and its bar will serve a no-nonsense lineup of spirits and cold beer.



"We're going back to the simple days where there were no Puckers, no flavored stuff," co-owner James Gonzaba Jr. told MySA. "We're simplifying it. People come in and want to talk to the bartender about their shitty day or share how they're celebrating. The more time that you can share that conversation and not do too much, that's what I want.”

El Honky Tonk is currently undergoing aesthetic changes to create an inviting, Southern-inspired atmosphere — think hardwood floors, dim lighting, exposed walls and a small mobile stage that can be moved aside if folks want to get their two-step on, the news site also reports.

"It is more like that Urban Cowboy vibe. You turn on some George Strait and the lights are dim, and it's nice and soothing," Gonzaba told MySA. "You're not going to be able to stomp your feet around, but maybe on a crazy night — if it turns in a party vibe, we'll party."

Those looking for a lunchtime hangout will be able to snag Tex-Mex fare from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Co-owner James Gonzaba Sr., who also owns unassuming central SA spot Tilo Mexican Restaurant, will sling filling eats such as chicken mole and brisket sandwiches, MySA reports.

