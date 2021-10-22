Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 22, 2021 News » Texas News

Email
Print
Share

U.S. Supreme Court will hear cases against Texas abortion ban. Oral arguments to start Nov. 1 

By
click to enlarge San Antonio women attend a recent rally against Texas' near-total ban on abortion. - JAIME MONZON
  • Jaime Monzon
  • San Antonio women attend a recent rally against Texas' near-total ban on abortion.
The U.S. Supreme Court will take up a pair of cases questioning the constitutionality of Texas' near-total ban on abortion, according to an opinion filed Friday by Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

The nation's highest court decided for the second time not to block the law while those legal challenges play out. However, it agreed to hear lawsuits filed by abortion providers and the U.S. Department of Justice seeking to overturn the law, championed by Gov. Greg Abbott and state Republicans.



Oral arguments for the cases will begin Monday, Nov. 1, according to Sotomayor's opinion. While such an expedited start is unusual, Sotomayor criticized the conservative-dominated court for declining for a second time to place the law on hold.

"The promise of future adjudication offers cold comfort, however, for Texas women seeking abortion care, who are entitled to relief now," she wrote in a dissent. "These women will suffer personal harm from delaying their medical care, and as their pregnancies progress, they may even be unable to obtain abortion care altogether."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Texas News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Texas News

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio auto repair teacher snags $35,000 for John Jay High School trades program Read More

  2. CPS Energy CEO Paula Gold-Williams the latest executive at the utility to resign Read More

  3. Departure of CPS chief Paula Gold-Williams dims likelihood utility will seek a rate hike this year Read More

  4. Greg Abbott’s pick for Texas' top election official signed up to help Trump fight the 2020 results Read More

  5. San Antonio's CPS Energy drops 3 supplier lawsuits as it seeks to charge customers for winter storm Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 20, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation