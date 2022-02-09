Valentine's Day comedy showcase at San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club won't be for the faint of heart 

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Box of Laughs
Jason Rodriguez is among the lineup of Texas-based comedians rounding out this Valentine's Day show.
Several Texas-based comedians will take the mic to give relationships and all things lovey-dovey a much-needed beatdown during the Valentine’s Day comedy show Box of Laughs.
Don’t anticipate any terms of endearment coming from this bunch. The acid-spitting stand-ups include Tori Pool, Leah Mulroney, Christopher Breakell, Jason Rodriguez, Joshua Cabaza, Colton Dowling, Lando Shepard and Isabella Sosa, the latter of whom made 2020 headlines
when she went viral for posting a TikTok video of herself telling a story about a woman in Walgreens who refused to put on a face mask.
Breakell joked with the Current
that he’s looking forward to ruining a few people’s first dates when he hits the stage.
“Comedy shows are a good way to find out how secure you are in your relationship,” he said. “If you don’t feel comfortable laughing in front of your partner, good luck satisfying them in bed.”
He added: “Valentine’s Day can put a bunch of pressure on a day that was basically created to sell flowers and cards, so might as well enjoy it over a few laughs with comics who are undoubtably more miserable than you.”
$10, 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 Northwest Loop 410, (210) 541-8808, improvtx.com/sanantonio.
