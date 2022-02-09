Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 09, 2022 Arts » Things to Do

Email
Print
Share

Valentine's Day comedy showcase at San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club won't be for the faint of heart 

By
click to enlarge Jason Rodriguez is among the lineup of Texas-based comedians rounding out this Valentine's Day show. - COURTESY OF BOX OF LAUGHS
  • Courtesy of Box of Laughs
  • Jason Rodriguez is among the lineup of Texas-based comedians rounding out this Valentine's Day show.
Several Texas-based comedians will take the mic to give relationships and all things lovey-dovey a much-needed beatdown during the Valentine’s Day comedy show Box of Laughs.

Don’t anticipate any terms of endearment coming from this bunch. The acid-spitting stand-ups include Tori Pool, Leah Mulroney, Christopher Breakell, Jason Rodriguez, Joshua Cabaza, Colton Dowling, Lando Shepard and Isabella Sosa, the latter of whom made 2020 headlines when she went viral for posting a TikTok video of herself telling a story about a woman in Walgreens who refused to put on a face mask.



Breakell joked with the Current that he’s looking forward to ruining a few people’s first dates when he hits the stage.

“Comedy shows are a good way to find out how secure you are in your relationship,” he said. “If you don’t feel comfortable laughing in front of your partner, good luck satisfying them in bed.”

He added: “Valentine’s Day can put a bunch of pressure on a day that was basically created to sell flowers and cards, so might as well enjoy it over a few laughs with comics who are undoubtably more miserable than you.”

$10, 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 Northwest Loop 410, (210) 541-8808, improvtx.com/sanantonio.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Things to Do »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Things to Do

Most Popular

  1. Right-wing favorite Jordan Peterson coming to San Antonio's Tobin Center on Thursday Read More

  2. Some wonder whether Southwest School of Art’s culture will survive its absorption into UTSA Read More

  3. San Antonio Botanical Garden's Foodie Cinema pairs Willy Wonka with chocolate-themed menu Read More

  4. Spurs fans can attend two watch parties while the Silver and Black hit their Rodeo Road Trip Read More

  5. The Amazing Acro-Cats return to San Antonio's Josephine Theatre for Valentine's weekend shows Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 26, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation