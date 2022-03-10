Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 10, 2022

Veteran of the comedy scene David A. Arnold comes to San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club this weekend 

By
Arnold will be at LOL Comedy Club Thursday-Saturday. - COURTESY OF LOL COMEDY CLUB
  • Courtesy of LOL Comedy Club
  • Arnold will be at LOL Comedy Club Thursday-Saturday.
As a stand-up comedian, David A. Arnold has been making people laugh for the past 25 years.

He was a regular at the Laugh Factory and the Comedy Store and has made TV appearances on shows including Def Jam Comedy, Entourage and BET's Comicview. He's also written for series such as Meet the Browns and Tyler Perry's House of Pain.



In 2020, Arnold premiered his Netflix special Fat Ballerina, which features him talking about anything from how he's figured out a way to "make a living not doing shit" to his resistance to working out now that he's married.

"I need to be ripped up, [so] I can do regular chores around the house with my shirt off for a woman who don't give a fuck?" explains. "We 'bout to sit here and eat these Doritos and fall apart together."

More recently, Arnold served as the supervising producer of Netflix's Fuller House (RIP Bob Saget). Beyond that, he's worked as producer on the Nickelodeon shows Side Hustle and That Girl Lay Lay.

$60-$240, 8 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, March 11, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 12, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 NW Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, improvtx.com/sanantonio.

