Veteran of the comedy scene David A. Arnold comes to San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club this weekend 

Courtesy of LOL Comedy Club

Arnold will be at LOL Comedy Club Thursday-Saturday.

As a stand-up comedian, David A. Arnold has been making people laugh for the past 25 years.He was a regular at the Laugh Factory and the Comedy Store and has made TV appearances on shows includingand. He's also written for series such asand Tyler Perry'sIn 2020, Arnold premiered his Netflix special, which features him talking about anything from how he's figured out a way to "make a living not doing shit" to his resistance to working out now that he's married."I need to be ripped up, [so] I can do regular chores around the house with my shirt off for a woman who don't give a fuck?" explains. "We 'bout to sit here and eat these Doritos and fall apart together."More recently, Arnold served as the supervising producer of Netflix's(RIP Bob Saget). Beyond that, he's worked as producer on the Nickelodeon showsand