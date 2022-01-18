Veteran stand-up comedian Kathleen Madigan comes to San Antonio's Tobin Center Friday 

click to enlarge Luzena Adams

Kathleen Madigan's most recent stand-up special was Netflix's Bothering Jesus.

Comedian Kathleen Madigan likes to say her 32-year comedy career started as a “happy accident.” She’s like the Bob Ross of the standup comedy circuit, except she doesn’t paint landscapes or have a billowy fro.Instead, Madigan, prior to the pandemic, was selling out shows across the United States and performing at least 250 times a year and still finding time to make stops on late-night talk shows and comedy series on Netflix, Comedy Central, HBO and other networks. That includeswith Byron Allen andalongside Jerry Seinfeld.Her last comedy special was Netflix’sin 2016, where she makes fun of her home state of Missouri, her crazy parents and how fun it is to drink red wine while watchingSince the pandemic hit, Madigan, like every comedian on the planet, launched her own podcast,, and hasn’t been too bummed out about having to avoid the public. “The government is telling me to stay at home and watch Netflix?” she recently told the. “Nailed it!”