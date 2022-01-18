Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 18, 2022 Arts » Things to Do

Veteran stand-up comedian Kathleen Madigan comes to San Antonio's Tobin Center Friday 

click to enlarge Kathleen Madigan's most recent stand-up special was Netflix's Bothering Jesus. - LUZENA ADAMS
  • Luzena Adams
  • Kathleen Madigan's most recent stand-up special was Netflix's Bothering Jesus.
Comedian Kathleen Madigan likes to say her 32-year comedy career started as a “happy accident.” She’s like the Bob Ross of the standup comedy circuit, except she doesn’t paint landscapes or have a billowy fro.

Instead, Madigan, prior to the pandemic, was selling out shows across the United States and performing at least 250 times a year and still finding time to make stops on late-night talk shows and comedy series on Netflix, Comedy Central, HBO and other networks. That includes One Night Stand, Truly Funny Women, Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen and Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee alongside Jerry Seinfeld.



Her last comedy special was Netflix’s Bothering Jesus in 2016, where she makes fun of her home state of Missouri, her crazy parents and how fun it is to drink red wine while watching House Hunters.

Since the pandemic hit, Madigan, like every comedian on the planet, launched her own podcast, Madigan’s Pubcast, and hasn’t been too bummed out about having to avoid the public. “The government is telling me to stay at home and watch Netflix?” she recently told the Monterey County Weekly. “Nailed it!”

$34.50-$49.50, 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

