VIA expands its transit-on-demand ride share service to Northwest San Antonio 

VIA Metropolitan Transit's rideshare progrma VIA Link is now available in a 14.4 square mile zone in Northwest San Antonio.
VIA Metropolitan Transit has expanded its on-demand ride-sharing program
VIA Link to Northwest San Antonio.
VIA debuted the new transit on-demand zone, its third, on Sunday, October 2. The region covers 14.4 square miles running along Loop 1604 from Babcock to Culebra and on Bandera Road from Loop 1604 to Mainland, providing service connecting the UTSA Main Campus, Northwest Vista College and surrounding areas.
VIA Link provides public transit options to neighborhoods and cities in the VIA service area with limited access to traditional bus routes. Customers can book trips for up to three people that begin and end anywhere within a VIA Link zone. Additionally, VIA Link can be used to connect to regular VIA bus service to make trips to stops across VIA's service area.
Bookings can be made online
, by calling (210) 655-LINK (5465) or by using the free VIA Link app. Regular and reduced VIA fares apply, and students can use their U-Pass to ride fare-free. Payment is accepted through the VIA goMobile+ app, a VIA transit pass or cash.
VIA Link vehicles are accessible to individuals with mobility impairments, and customers can also request a van with a bike rack during trip bookings.
A map of the new VIA Link Northwest Zone.
VIA Link Northwest will operate daily from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., with bus transfer points at UTSA, Northwest Vista College and Mainland. The service area connects to bus routes 64, 88, 93, 501, 603, 606, 609 and 620.
“VIA Link provides more and better trip options for customers to stay connected to opportunities in the zone and throughout the service area,” VIA President and CEO Jeffrey C. Arndt said in a statement.
“Expanding VIA Link service to three zones in 2021 moves us closer to fulfilling the goals outlined in the Keep SA Moving plan and the community’s vision for a more mobile future.”
Additional information is available online
or by calling (210) 263-2020.
