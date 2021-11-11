Viet-Cajun spot Pinch Boil House to close original downtown San Antonio location permanently 

click image Instagram / pinchboilhouse

Just two months after opening a new Alamo Heights location, Viet-Cajun eatery Pinch Boil House said it will permanently close its original downtown location by year’s end.The Southeast Asian-inspired seafood and street fare shared the news Tuesday via social media."It is with a heavy heart that we announce Pinch Downtown will be permanently closing its doors at the end of this year,” the post read. “If it were up to us, we'd be there forever, but we just want to thank everyone who has come through the shop and for rocking with us for four glorious fucking years.”In later comments on the post, a Pinch representative attributed the move to a lease that wasn’t renewed.First launched as a pop-up concept, Pinch rapidly gained popularity for its fusion of Vietnamese and Thai flavors with Gulf Coast ingredients. In September 2017, Pinch moved into its first brick and mortar space on the first floor of The Rand Building at 124 N. Main Avenue.The new Pinch, located at 5130 Broadway, is open Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.