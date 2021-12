Vintage holiday photos of San Antonio Christmas — Including Joske's and the Alamo Plaza tree 

The holiday season has always been a big deal in San Antonio.The annual lighting of the Christmas tree in Alamo Plaza dates back at least to 1914, according to historical reports, and before the River Walk became the brightly illuminated holiday spectacle it is today, the downtown thoroughfare of Houston Street was place to go gawk at twinkling lights.Many longtime residents also remember when Joske's Department Store, a downtown shopping oasis once billed as the state's biggest retail store, would transform its entire fourth floor into a holiday-themed "Fantasyland."Here's a look at how San Antonians celebrated during those bygone days.Photos courtesy of UTSA Libraries Digital Collections