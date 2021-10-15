Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 15, 2021 News » San Antonio News

Email
Print
Share

Viral Abbott TikTok, Texas Renaissance Festival: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week 

By
click to enlarge The Texas Renaissance Festival will open Oct. 9. - PHOTO COURTESY TEXAS RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL
  • Photo Courtesy Texas Renaissance Festival
  • The Texas Renaissance Festival will open Oct. 9.
Once again, Gov. Greg Abbott is dominating the headlines. At least this time it's because someone called him on his shit.

The Current's most-read story this week centered around a viral TikTok of a Texas man calling the state's Republican governor a "douchebag" — right to his face. Apparently, like a lot of Texans, the guy in the clip isn't pleased with the state's near-complete ban on abortions.



Current readers were also all about the Texas Renaissance Festival, which opened its gates to patrons this past weekend.

The top stories for the week also featured more hypocrisy from U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, an interview with Pee-wee's Big Adventure actor Mark Holton and a new roving "cannabus" tour, which will bring medical marijuana to San Antonio in early November.

10. Former Black Flag frontman Henry Rollins taking his latest speaking tour to San Antonio's Tobin Center

9. Curator Marian Casey expands the Texas narrative with Governors Island show ‘Mutable Land’

8. Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Mac Sabbath, Kane Brown, Metalachi and more

7. Rapper, comedian and Texas native Chingo Bling comes to LOL Comedy Club for four-day stint

6. Actor Mark Holton of Pee-wee fame is Guest of Honor at San Antonio’s 10th Annual Burton Ball

5. Mobile dispensary and doctor's office will hit San Antonio on tour promoting medical cannabis

4. The driver who killed San Antonio cyclist Tito Bradshaw receives 20 days in jail plus probation

3. Sen. Ted Cruz blasts Joe Biden for taking a weekend trip, then jokes about his own Cancun vacation

2. Huzzah! Texas Renaissance Festival to open its gates Oct. 9

1. TikTok video of man calling Texas Gov. Greg Abbott a 'douchebag' to his face goes viral

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More San Antonio News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in San Antonio News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. CPS Energy wants San Antonio customers to pay $450 million in costs for February's winter freeze Read More

  2. The driver who killed San Antonio cyclist Tito Bradshaw receives 20 days in jail plus probation Read More

  3. TikTok video of man calling Texas Gov. Greg Abbott a 'douchebag' to his face goes viral Read More

  4. U.S. Department of Justice investigating abuse, mistreatment at Texas’ juvenile lockups Read More

  5. San Antonio State Rep. Lyle Larson, increasingly at odds with the GOP, won't seek reelection Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 6, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation