Viral Abbott TikTok, Texas Renaissance Festival: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week 

The Texas Renaissance Festival will open Oct. 9.
Once again, Gov. Greg Abbott is dominating the headlines. At least this time it's because someone called him on his shit.
The Current
's most-read story this week centered around a viral TikTok of a Texas man calling the state's Republican governor a "douchebag" — right to his face. Apparently, like a lot of Texans, the guy in the clip isn't pleased with the state's near-complete ban on abortions.
Current
readers were also all about the Texas Renaissance Festival, which opened its gates to patrons this past weekend.
The top stories for the week also featured more hypocrisy from U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, an interview with Pee-wee's Big Adventure
actor Mark Holton and a new roving "cannabus" tour, which will bring medical marijuana to San Antonio in early November.
10. Former Black Flag frontman Henry Rollins taking his latest speaking tour to San Antonio's Tobin Center
9. Curator Marian Casey expands the Texas narrative with Governors Island show ‘Mutable Land’
8. Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Mac Sabbath, Kane Brown, Metalachi and more
7. Rapper, comedian and Texas native Chingo Bling comes to LOL Comedy Club for four-day stint
6. Actor Mark Holton of Pee-wee fame is Guest of Honor at San Antonio’s 10th Annual Burton Ball
5. Mobile dispensary and doctor's office will hit San Antonio on tour promoting medical cannabis
4. The driver who killed San Antonio cyclist Tito Bradshaw receives 20 days in jail plus probation
3. Sen. Ted Cruz blasts Joe Biden for taking a weekend trip, then jokes about his own Cancun vacation
2. Huzzah! Texas Renaissance Festival to open its gates Oct. 9
1. TikTok video of man calling Texas Gov. Greg Abbott a 'douchebag' to his face goes viral
