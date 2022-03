Wakey, wakey! Downtown San Antonio's Playland to launch boozy breakfast service March 9 

click image Instagram / playlandpizza

Downtown San Antonio's Playland will soon offer espresso and coffee drinks.

click image Instagram / playlandpizza

Playland's new flavored Belgian-style waffles.

Downtown restaurant Playland may be known for being a pizza lover’s haven, but the team is flipping the script Wednesday, March 9 to launch a boozy breakfast menu that includes waffles and spiked coffee.During breakfast service, the eatery will serve a variety of flavored Belgian-style waffles — cinnamon roll, cream cheese and blackberry varieties among them — plus espresso and coffee drinks, the Express-News reports . Its breakfast hours will run 8-11 a.m., Wednesday through Monday.“We will have about six to eight waffle varieties,” chef and owner Stefan Bowers told the daily. “These are waffles that are made with more of a dough than a batter, so they will have more texture to them.”Morning service is the latest in the pizza spot’s foray into breakfast-focused fare. In November, Bowers announced plans to develop Playland’s basement-level bar into a club that will serve brunch fare — and cocktails, naturally — into the wee hours of the morning.Bowers told thethat breakfast plans for the subterranean bar, dubbed Playcave, are on hold for now. However, the cocktail lounge is still open and serving drinks Thursday through Saturday, 6 p.m.-midnight.