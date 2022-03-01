Wakey, wakey! Downtown San Antonio's Playland to launch boozy breakfast service March 9 

click image
Downtown San Antonio's Playland will soon offer espresso and coffee drinks.
Downtown restaurant Playland may be known for being a pizza lover’s haven, but the team is flipping the script Wednesday, March 9 to launch a boozy breakfast menu that includes waffles and spiked coffee.
During breakfast service, the eatery will serve a variety of flavored Belgian-style waffles — cinnamon roll, cream cheese and blackberry varieties among them — plus espresso and coffee drinks, the Express-News reports
. Its breakfast hours will run 8-11 a.m., Wednesday through Monday.
Playland's new flavored Belgian-style waffles.
“We will have about six to eight waffle varieties,” chef and owner Stefan Bowers told the daily. “These are waffles that are made with more of a dough than a batter, so they will have more texture to them.”
Morning service is the latest in the pizza spot’s foray into breakfast-focused fare. In November, Bowers announced plans
to develop Playland’s basement-level bar into a club that will serve brunch fare — and cocktails, naturally — into the wee hours of the morning.
Bowers told the Express-News
that breakfast plans for the subterranean bar, dubbed Playcave, are on hold for now. However, the cocktail lounge is still open and serving drinks Thursday through Saturday, 6 p.m.-midnight.
